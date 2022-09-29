Gear

The Best Car Auctions: 5 Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now

Black 1995 Nissan Patrol parked in a sunny parking lot with trees behind it. car auctions
5
1995 Nissan PatrolCourtesy Image 5 / 5

5. 1995 Nissan Patrol

Get It

This Patrol—Nissan’s answer to the Toyota Land Cruiser—was imported from Qatar to the U.S. earlier this year, which means the difficult work of filing the right paperwork and getting an American title has already been done for you. Diesel diehards might turn their noses at its gas-powered engine, but the truck has a lot going for it, including a lifted suspension with Old Man Emu shocks, a high roof body style with ambulance rear doors, and not one but two inclinometer gauge clusters inside. One note: If you live in a cold climate, make sure you reconnect the heater before the snow arrives.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear