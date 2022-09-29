5. 1995 Nissan PatrolGet It
This Patrol—Nissan’s answer to the Toyota Land Cruiser—was imported from Qatar to the U.S. earlier this year, which means the difficult work of filing the right paperwork and getting an American title has already been done for you. Diesel diehards might turn their noses at its gas-powered engine, but the truck has a lot going for it, including a lifted suspension with Old Man Emu shocks, a high roof body style with ambulance rear doors, and not one but two inclinometer gauge clusters inside. One note: If you live in a cold climate, make sure you reconnect the heater before the snow arrives.
