5. 1998 Lotus Esprit V8 Get It

Dream car alert: Here’s a pristine twin-turbo V8 Lotus Esprit that has low mileage and received lots of recent service work. Showing just 13,200 miles, this car was originally purchased in New Jersey before being gifted to a family member, who kept it until the selling dealer acquired it in 2022. The seller commissioned a thorough mechanical refresh (you can browse the invoices), and now this iconic supercar is ready to rock.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!