5. 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Get It

The GSX was Mitsu’s top-spec version of the Eclipse, and it’s a rare (and sometimes unfairly maligned) model when compared to other sporty Japanese imports. Under the hood sits a two-liter turbocharged four cylinder, and it’s paired with an automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system (only available on the GSX); this one also comes with a limited-slip rear differential. The result? Excellent handling and grip—and a great way to live out your Fast & Furious fantasies.

