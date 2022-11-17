5. 2003 Volkswagen Beetle Turbo S Pickup Conversion Get It

What you’re looking at here is a 2003 VW Beetle Turbo S that was transformed into a pickup-style “ute” by Smyth Performance, a Rhode Island company that specializes in such conversions. From the front, this bug retains its original coupe appearance (along with its factory-spec 1.8-liter turbocharged engine and six-speed manual transmission), but the rear quarter has been cut off and a short pickup bed attached in its place. The looks? Polarizing. The utility? Debatable. Will it attract attention wherever you drive it? Absolutely.

