5. 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 Get It

Should your next sporty weekend car be… a Chrysler? This Crossfire makes a compelling case. Under the hood sits a supercharged 3.2-liter V6 good for 330 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, and it shares engineering DNA with the Mercedes SLK roadster of the same era (the engine was actually designed by AMG). Although somewhat maligned and forgotten nowadays, Car and Driver gave the SRT-6 a mostly positive review back in ‘04, so maybe this speedy coupe is worth revisiting.

