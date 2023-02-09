5. 2012 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe Get It

Don’t be surprised if drivers scurry out of your way when you take this beast on the freeway. A 6.2-liter M156 V8 serves up gobs of power and a roaring exhaust note, and it’s paired with AMG’s seven-speed Speedshift MCT automatic transmission for lightning-quick shifts. This C63 also has the P31 AMG Development Package, which includes extras like red brake calipers, two-piece front brake rotors, and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Thanks to its all-black paint, tinted windows, and matching black AMG rims, this souped-up Benz looks intimidating even when parked.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!