NoeCare Face Mask 4 Pack GET IT!

Made of cotton on the inside, this mask gets high marks because it’s thick and well-made. You’ll get 4 masks and 10 carbon filter replacements to last you for quite some time.

Get It: Pick up the NoeCare Face Mask 4 Pack ($8; was $9) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!