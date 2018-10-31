Love cast iron? Meet carbon steel, its lighter cousin that is the restaurant go-to for searing steaks or sauteing vegetables. Pro chef David Bancroft tested steel pans to find the best for home cooks. Whether you’re looking for a carbon steel skillet to get that just-right sear or a 10-inch skillet under $50, there are a few that stand out above the rest of the pack when it comes to picking the right steel pan for your situation. Here, these are the best carbon steel pans you can buy right now that will upgrade your current kitchen setup.