Best Cargo E-Bikes to Make Hauling Loads a Breeze

Hardcore cyclists can get pissed off on the trail or road when passed by one of their electrified brethren, but the best uses for an electric bike that everyone can agree on is for hauling cargo or commuting. When you use electricity to give a boost while pedaling, you gain a lot of utility—whether running errands to local shops, hauling kiddos around, or schlepping to work without sweating too much (with the added bonus of dodging high gas prices). Finding the best cargo e-bikes isn’t as simple as you’d think, though.

There are plenty of cool and not-so-cool cargo e-bikes out there. We did the heavy lifting for you and found the latest and greatest so you can nab the bike that best fits your lifestyle and hauling needs. These are the best cargo e-bikes of 2022.

1. Cero One

With a design that harkens back to old delivery bikes—with a small front wheel for accommodating a big basket to pack in goods—the Cero One has plenty of room for bulky packages, cases of beer, or a week’s worth of groceries. Built around a powerful Shimano E6100 motor, it’ll enhance your pedaling up to 20 mph and get you about 105 miles range on a full charge with its 504 watt-hour battery. Maintenance is easy and the ride is nearly silent thanks to the integrated Shimano 5-speed hub and Gates carbon drive belt. Carrying accessories include two sizes of aluminum baskets and a wide platform, along with a child’s seat and various bags and locks.

[From $3,799; cero.bike]

