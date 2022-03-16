Best Cargo E-Bikes to Make Hauling Loads a Breeze

2. Tern HSD S8i Get It

If you need a cargo e-bike that can haul a lot but do it in a smaller, more nimble size, this is your best bet. It can be loaded with up to 374 pounds and has a Bosch motor between the cranks that’ll get you to 20 mph and take you almost 70 miles with its 400 watt-hour battery. Other goodies include a Gates carbon drive belt hooked to the Shimano 8-speed hub, Abus frame lock, Magura disc brakes, and custom Suntour front shock. A wide variety of bags, baskets, racks, panniers, and straps can be added to the included back rack to get you home with a week’s worth of groceries, no problem.

[From $4,099; ternbicycles.com]

