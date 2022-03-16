Gear

Best Cargo E-Bikes to Make Hauling Loads a Breeze

These are the best e-cargo bikes offer a wide range of options for carrying around all the stuff (or little humans and pets) that you need to keep your life going successfully, without being beholden to the whims of wildly fluctuating gasoline prices.
2. Tern HSD S8i

If you need a cargo e-bike that can haul a lot but do it in a smaller, more nimble size, this is your best bet. It can be loaded with up to 374 pounds and has a Bosch motor between the cranks that’ll get you to 20 mph and take you almost 70 miles with its 400 watt-hour battery. Other goodies include a Gates carbon drive belt hooked to the Shimano 8-speed hub, Abus frame lock, Magura disc brakes, and custom Suntour front shock. A wide variety of bags, baskets, racks, panniers, and straps can be added to the included back rack to get you home with a week’s worth of groceries, no problem.

[From $4,099; ternbicycles.com]

