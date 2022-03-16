Best Cargo E-Bikes to Make Hauling Loads a Breeze

3. Benno Boost 10D Performance CX Get It

Carry up to three times the load you can pack onto a normal bike—and hit a top speed of 20 mph. The Bosch 250 watt system can give you a range of up to 80 miles with the single 500 watt-hour battery and 160 with the dual option. Utilizing its “Etility” design, the bike is made with an extended wheelbase for handling heavier loads, but one that’s not too long to compromise handling. The modular makeup of the bike means you can load it with lots of accessories to fit your current need, like dual child seats, front and rear racks and trays, side loader frames for panniers, rails, and even a surfboard holder.

[From $4,199; bennobikes.com]

