Best Cargo E-Bikes to Make Hauling Loads a Breeze

These are the best e-cargo bikes offer a wide range of options for carrying around all the stuff (or little humans and pets) that you need to keep your life going successfully, without being beholden to the whims of wildly fluctuating gasoline prices.
4. Rad Power RadWagon 4

When you want to take on some serious loads, the redesigned RadWagon’s got you covered. The new configuration puts the stretched-out frame closer to the ground, giving it a lower stand-over height and center of gravity. Smaller, wider tires make it a smooth heavy-load hauler. It can handle up to 350 pounds and uses a seven-gear hub with a 750-watt motor paired to a 672 watt-hour battery that’ll get you around 45 miles on one charge. A wide range of add-ons, like burly aluminum baskets and racks, pet carrier, and bars for two kids to hold onto the back, give this heavy-duty cargo bike lots of uses.

[From $1,999; radpowerbikes.com]

