Best Cargo E-Bikes to Make Hauling Loads a Breeze

4. Rad Power RadWagon 4 Get It

When you want to take on some serious loads, the redesigned RadWagon’s got you covered. The new configuration puts the stretched-out frame closer to the ground, giving it a lower stand-over height and center of gravity. Smaller, wider tires make it a smooth heavy-load hauler. It can handle up to 350 pounds and uses a seven-gear hub with a 750-watt motor paired to a 672 watt-hour battery that’ll get you around 45 miles on one charge. A wide range of add-ons, like burly aluminum baskets and racks, pet carrier, and bars for two kids to hold onto the back, give this heavy-duty cargo bike lots of uses.

[From $1,999; radpowerbikes.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!