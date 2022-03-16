Best Cargo E-Bikes to Make Hauling Loads a Breeze

5. Yuba Supercargo CL Get It

Super serious about ditching (or at least sidelining) your gas-guzzling SUV for the cargo e-bike experience? You can’t get much closer to an all-around hauler that can almost replace your vehicle than the Yuba Supercargo. The unique, front-focused cargo area not only has a much lower center of gravity than most cargo bikes, it also lets you easily handle transporting heavy, bulky items with confidence. This new version also ups the carrying capabilities with a rack on the back to add another kid or basket, and you can get gear like seats (and a three-point harness) for the bamboo cargo box to safely strap in two little ones—or a rain canopy to completely cover the box. Range is close to 60 miles on the cargo-specific Bosch motor with its 500-watt battery.

[From $5,999; yubabikes.com]

