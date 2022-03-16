Gear

Best Cargo E-Bikes to Make Hauling Loads a Breeze

These are the best e-cargo bikes offer a wide range of options for carrying around all the stuff (or little humans and pets) that you need to keep your life going successfully, without being beholden to the whims of wildly fluctuating gasoline prices.
4
Courtesy Image 4 / 4

5. Yuba Supercargo CL

Get It

Super serious about ditching (or at least sidelining) your gas-guzzling SUV for the cargo e-bike experience? You can’t get much closer to an all-around hauler that can almost replace your vehicle than the Yuba Supercargo. The unique, front-focused cargo area not only has a much lower center of gravity than most cargo bikes, it also lets you easily handle transporting heavy, bulky items with confidence. This new version also ups the carrying capabilities with a rack on the back to add another kid or basket, and you can get gear like seats (and a three-point harness) for the bamboo cargo box to safely strap in two little ones—or a rain canopy to completely cover the box. Range is close to 60 miles on the cargo-specific Bosch motor with its 500-watt battery. 

[From $5,999; yubabikes.com]

Bikepacking setup in Southern California's Santa Catalina Island

Light, Durable Bikepacking Gear for Your First Two-Wheeled Adventure

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Gear