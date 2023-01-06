1. Cotopaxi Allpa 42L Travel Pack Get it

Allpa’s glossy TPU-coated polyester shell sheds water, snow, and muck—but can also withstand heavy abrasion from tossing it into overhead bins and trunks. The clam-shell opening lets you see and retrieve specific items with ease. The bag itself comprises a main zippered section for bulk storage and another split into small and medium cubbies to provide organization. An interior sleeve with security zippers holds up to a 15-inch laptop, so you can access it without opening the entire bag. Plus, external carabiner lash points let you tether other items like a speaker or sandals.

[$220; cotopaxi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!