2. Matador SEG42 Travel Pack Get it

The five zippered compartments in the SEG42 work like a bento box for your equipment. Each compartment has its own bag built in to stash clothing by day or type, so it acts like a dresser of drawers. The compartments help keep stinky stuff separate and initial packing easier, too. Packing bulky gear? Collapse the compartments altogether and pack the Matador as you would a traditional 42-liter duffel bag. There’s a dedicated laptop sleeve and two pockets on the ends to corral smaller gear—all wrapped in a water-resistant shell.

[$200; matadorup.com]

