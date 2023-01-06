3. Nomatic Travel Bag 40L Get it

Nomatic Travel Bag’s sleek, rectangular silhouette looks the part on city streets. Designed to haul clothing and tech, the bag includes designated sections for shoes, clothes, and even a water bottle. Carry it like a traditional backpack or one-handed like a weekender bag. It’s small enough to meet most international carrier requirements and boasts a pass-through that enables it to slide over a roller bag’s handle. At security checkpoints, you’ll appreciate that it opens wide to easily retrieve a laptop or tablet. The right side of the bag is full of compartments to keep chargers, keys, and earbuds close by.

[$290; nomatic.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!