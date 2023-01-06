4. Briggs & Riley Sympatico International 21-inch Carry-on Expandable Spinner Get it

A zipper around the Sympatico enables the polycarbonate shell to grow deeper, front to back, and carry up to 22 percent more clothing (nearly 50L) when you need extra room. But when you don’t need the space, or for international travel, that extra girth shrinks down to just over 39L. The case opens to a 70/30 configuration and the deeper side has a pair of clever clips mounted inside to help compress the contents and avoid any finicky carry-on bag check cages.

[$599; briggs-riley.com]

