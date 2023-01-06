5. Samsonite Stryde 11 Carry-On Spinner Get it

The Stryde has a pair of innovative LED lights built into the telescoping handle, designed to make you easier for Uber drivers to spot on dark streets, but the real innovation is on the backside. For long trips, where you’ll have another rolling bag, this 45.5L carry-on has a retractable strap that works like a pass-through, gripping onto the handles of a larger rolling bag. Stacked, the Stryde makes it easier to navigate the airport, street, or hotel lobby. A pair of USB-A ports, which tether to a power supply you provide, keep you charged at the gate.

[$550; shop.samsonite.com]

