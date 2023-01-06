6. Monos Carry-On Pro Get it

At 36L, the Monos is slightly smaller than the other spinner wheel bags, but it will fit in the overhead on just about any international flight, meaning it’ll also work for trips across the U.S. Available in 10 colors, the Carry-On Pro’s distinguishing feature is helpful to anyone traveling with a laptop or tablet. A zippered front pocket in the hard shell tilts out, providing access to your tech and some organization without opening up the entire bag. Beyond that, the bag is pretty minimalist—with one compression panel on the outside and no onboard device charger.

[$300; monos.com]

