7. Topo Designs Global Travel Bag Roller Get it

For most of your time in an airport, the Topo glides on two wheels flawlessly. But when you’re trying to catch a flight, a pair of backpack straps enables you to wear the bag and sprint, hands-free. A generous handle on the side helps with getting the Topo in and out of trunks, backseats, and overhead bins. The 44L bag is made of mostly recycled materials and the interior has plenty of zippered pockets to keep clothing organized. The YKK zippers have security loops around them for peace of mind without the fuss of dealing with locks.

[$299; topodesigns.com]

