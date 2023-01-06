8. Filson Duffle Pack Get it

This bag is as comfortable on a fishing trip as it is getting you from city to city in Europe. The Filson carries three ways: backpack, over the shoulder, or one-handed as it hauls 46L worth of gear. And while hard-sided bags get a lot of credit for being indestructible, the duffle’s 600D nylon construction will hold up for years. Two zippered exterior pockets keep what you need access to handy, while an interior-coated nylon bag sequesters wet or muddy clothing. A dedicated pocket keeps up to a 16-inch laptop protected.

[$285; filson.com]

