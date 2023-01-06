9. Boundary Supply Errant Duffel Get it

The Errant is a 35-liter duffel bag at its core—happy to haul your stuff to and from the gym with a cross-body strap or handles. But with a pair of hideaway backpack straps, it can work for a commute or a quick three-day weekend trip. And on longer adventures, where you’ll be taking a roller bag, the pass-through on the back enables you to stack the Errant right on top, then stash it under the seat in front of you. A ventilated wet/dry compartment keeps used items separate from the rest of your cargo, and a pair of lash straps on the bottom of the bag helps you tether on bulkier gear.

[$199; boundarysupply.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!