The best caryalls serve your needs, whether you’re going to the beach for the day, camping for a weekend, or park picnicking for a few hours. You need something to withstand anything life throws at you, from sand and salt spray to mud and mustard. Not to mention you want something lightweight that offers plenty of space to stash your gear, with wide, easy-to-grip straps comfortable for schlepping. Bonus points for sharp style and intuitive design that saves you from fishing around for a granola bar for five minutes.

If you’re searching for rugged and tactical packs, these are the best caryalls we’ve come across. They’re sure to make all your summer adventures a breeze.

Best Carryalls for Camping, Picnicking, and Kicking it at the Beach

1. Topo Designs Mountain Gear Bag

There’s a lot to love about this utilitarian tote. It has a large main compartment with mesh interior organization, multiple exterior pockets for small goods, daisy chain webbing on the front for additional attachments, and expandable cinch side pockets for extra storage. It’s made with waterproof vinyl tarp liner, in case the weather takes a turn for the worse. And we’re big fans of the sustainability features. The Fair Wear certified production meets fair labor standards for the safety, health, and wellness of employees; the high-abrasion nylon is 100 percent recycled; fabrics are dyed in certified dye mills to ensure the chemical composition of textile products comprise safe materials; and the brand’s MAP Guarantee™ Repairs Program ensures less products end up in landfills.

[$149; topodesigns.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!