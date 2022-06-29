3. ICEMULE Pro Coolers Get it

Waterproof? Check. Portable? Of course. Premium ice chest? You betcha, and it’s hands-free (you wear it like a backpack), to boot. The Icemule Pro comes in three different sizes L (23L), XL (33L) and XXL (40L), depending on how much beer and brats you’re packing for your park picnic or beach hang. If you’re camping, the cooler retains ice for up to 24 hours, so you don’t have to stress about overnighting somewhere. As a nice touch, it has an exterior bungee cord to hold a towel or picnic blanket.

[From $130; icemulecoolers.com]

