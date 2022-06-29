5. Air & Anchor Joyride Weekender ToteGet it
Handcrafted in New Hampshire, this split waxed and duck canvas tote gets better with age. It’s got two heavy-duty, canvas-backed leather handles, an interior pocket, and a pull-rope closure with a leather slide and brass end cap to cinch closed. Choose from three colors in this stylish water-resistant caryall: Slate/Driftwood, Olive/Natural, and Ruby/Redwood.
[$265; airandanchor.com]
