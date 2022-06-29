6. Sea Bags Black High Performance Sail Stripe Tote Get it

It may be more stylish than your typical utilitarian haul bag, but this tote doesn’t compromise on durability. Handcrafted from recycled sail cloth in Portland, Maine, this water-resistant bag is sturdy enough to get tossed around. It’s made from Kevlar Sails, a high-quality performance sail made for racing that boasts exceptional durability. Bonus: It’s machine washable so cleanup is blessedly simple, and you can add an interior zippered pocket ($25), clasp ($15), zipper ($30) closure for added functionality.

[from $180; seabags.com]

