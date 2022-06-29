7. Cotopaxi Allpa 70L Duffel Get it

If you’re in the market for a sturdy duffel, meet your match. The Allpa 70L Duffel includes stowable carry straps, a removable backpack harness (so you can carry like a backpack), and a sizable main compartment with zippered interior organization. That includes a dirty laundry compartment with a mesh organizer, exterior accessory pockets, and more. It’s made with TPU-coated 1000D polyester and lightweight, durable 840D ballistic nylon meaning it’s really tough to wear this puppy down.

[$160; cotopaxi.com]

