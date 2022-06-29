8. GoPro Mission Backpack Duffel Bag Get it

This two-in-one from GoPro delivers. It’s designed to be weather-resistant and is perfect for bigger hauls, like a weekend lake trip. The removable ergonomic shoulder straps make converting the bag into a backpack a breeze. You’ll cherish the vented pockets to keep dirty clothes in one place, internal and external pockets, and heavy-duty zippers.

[$100; gopro.com]

