9. YETI Camino 20 Carryall Bag Tote

It’s no surprise gearheads trust YETI. For a dependable beach, lake, or day-trip bag, our vote is the Camino, built with pop-up dividers and two interior zippered pockets. The welded construction is waterproof—though it has an open-top design—and can carry up to 1,500 pounds of static weight (not that you’ll be toting something that heavy, but, hey). It’s also easy to clean and available in a variety of colors from Alpine Yellow to Nordic Purple. If you’re looking for something bigger, try the Camino 35 Carryall (ideal for fishing or picnics) or the Camino 50 Carryall (great for climbing).

[$130; yeti.com]

