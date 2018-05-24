One classic American summer ritual is dusting off the reliable kettle charcoal grill—probably a Weber—and firing it back into working shape. The kettle grill is an easy-to-use, foolproof staple. Most guys master charcoal grilling while prepping for Saturday keg parties, or learn from a BBQ guru on slow Sundays after mowing the lawn to pungent, green perfection.

But while the classic kettle charcoal grill is great, what if you want something a little more versatile? Something that can smoke meats, too, or run hotter? We’re asking: What are the best charcoal grills of the new century?

To that end, we tested three of the best charcoal grills around right now. They still offer classic simplicity and charm, but with sharper looks more sophisticated functionality. We put them through their paces, even when chilly spring showers threatened to put a damper on the meat fest.

All-beef hot dogs and grass-fed hamburgers, silver queen corn and pepperoni-and-pineapple pizzas: We grilled and seared it all, putting these three charcoal grills to the test. So check them out, find what fits your fancy, and put away the kettle and graduate to a gorgeous grill for the summer.

The Best Charcoal Grills of Summer 2018