Black Diamond Technician Approach Shoes

One of the biggest players in the market, Black Diamond, follows up on last year’s launch of its first climbing shoe with a few different models of approach shoes, filling a gap in their product offering.

Well known for their ropes, bags, and cams, BD aims to help climbers get to the base of the new climbs with sticky rubber and functional footwear.

