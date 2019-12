Mountain Hardwear Kor Hybrid Hoody

To be frank, I’ve been waiting for this layer for a long, long time. Enough fluff to keep you warm as you start a long approach (or cool morning hike), while not being too much to overheat in the first 10 minutes. This may sound trivial to some, but for me, it’s useful nearly every day. Mountain Hardwear has cracked the code to the perfect on-the-go jacket.

