Mountain Hardwear Tuolumne 35L Pack

A daypack made for both the crag and the bar, the Mountain Hardwear Tuolumne offers features to help carry your rope and shoes – and your laptop and headphones.

While there are always some sacrifices, this is one of the best combo packs I’ve seen in quite some time.

