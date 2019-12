Topo Designs & SoiLL Climbing Shoe

Topo has made a name for itself as a lifestyle brand built with durability and practicality. SoiLL is an upstart climbing brand trying to disrupt the old guard of an established market. Together they are launching a new shoe that combines that strengths of both companies, and continues to push the bar on where climbing gear can go.

