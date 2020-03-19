With a lot of time spent indoors these days staring at the same four walls, you may be having the same thought a lot of us are having: This place could really use a makeover. After repainting, buying a few houseplants, and hanging a new flatscreen, the closets may feel like an afterthought—but they shouldn’t be. Maximizing storage can make or break any tight living situation, and space-saving solutions in the closet can be the difference between an orderly life or one where you have to wade through a sea of socks to get to the bathroom. Not surprisingly, you can throw money at the problem, using a custom-closet installer to help multiply storage with all sorts of creative solutions. But what if you don’t have that extra money to spend? Or better yet, what if you live in a rental and don’t have the option to build in?

Enter California Closets. You may already know the brand because it is synonymous with those very custom-built spaces that renters and owners on a tight budget can’t normally consider. But the more than three-decade-old master of organization has just introduced its first-ever line of modular closets called The Everyday System that may change all that.

This new system is easily ordered online, delivered direct to your door, and designed to be installed by even the klutziest home improvement dropout. It requires just a few simple tools to set up light and strong upright brackets that keep the system in place and allow you to add varying modular pieces (drawers, hanging bars, shelves, etc.) that fit your needs and space. A hidden track means you can adjust it all to your preferred height and fit as many storage solutions as you can. And even though it’s a pre-made modular system, the drawers still have that holy grail feature of high-end closets: a soft-close mechanism. (Don’t knock it until you try it!) And when you do pick-up and move to a new home, the whole thing easily comes down so you can take it with you.

All of these solutions work for a regular reach-in closet, a walk-in (if you should be so lucky), and The Everyday System can even be used to create a home office with shelves and a built-in desk and drawer area. The California Closets website has all these set-ups in various sizes and with customizable colors and finishes, so you can browse the perfect set-up from the comfort of that couch. Get ready for your closet to be your favorite new “room” in the house—even without a flatscreen.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!