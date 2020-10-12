Birch Natural Mattress Get It

Best for: eco-minded shoppers

If you want to invest in a new bed that’s sustainable to its core (literally), Birch is your top pick. This affordable hybrid mattress is made from organic cotton; natural, organic wool from New Zealand sheep; and latex tapped from trees. Individually wrapped steel coils provide support and cradle your body, successfully isolating motion (great for you and your partner). Birch donates 1 percent of all sales to the National Forest Foundation to bolster their effort of planting 50 million trees across our national forests by 2023.

[From $1,049; birchliving.com]

