Brooklinen All-Season Down Alternative Comforter

Best for: hotel-like bedding

Brooklinen’s new series of comforters are available in lightweight, all-season, and ultra-warm. All sport a 100-percent cotton sateen shell with a baffle box construction to keep the hypoallergenic down or down alternative evenly distributed. The All-Season Down Alternative Comforter strikes a perfect balance: It’s not too heavy, and the shaved microfibers mimic the feel of goose down, all while catering to vegan lifestyles and those who suffer from allergies and sensitivities.

[From $199; brooklinen.com]

