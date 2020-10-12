Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Hybrid Get It

Best for: medium-soft firmness

If you’re on the fence about wanting a soft, plush mattress and one that’s more medium on the firmness scale, the Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Hybrid is a stellar middle-of-the-road option.There’s minimal motion transfer; cooling fabric at the top, which helps draw excess heat from your body; and more than 1,000 coils topped with gel memory foam of varying densities to keep you comfortable all night long. You also can’t go wrong with a risk-free trial period of 120 days and a 10-year warranty.

[$1,249; brooklynbedding.com]

