Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets Get It

Best for: cold sleepers

Cool sleepers looking to swathe themselves with luxurious, weighty sheets come fall and winter should go for Coyuchi’s brushed organic flannel set. The 100-percent cotton, harvested in Turkey and woven in Portugal, is supremely soft but more durable and resistant to pilling. Layer with a quilt (like the Monrovia Organic Matelasse Blanket) if you tend to get warm in the middle of the night, or pair with a down comforter if you need the added warmth.

[From $198; coyuchi.com]

