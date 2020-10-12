Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic Get It

Best for: those with allergies and sensitivities

If bundling a fan, humidifier, and purifier in one machine seems too good to be true, we hear you; but Dyson, in true form, has exceeded expectations with their Pure Humidify + Cool Cryptomic. Taller than the typical Dyson fan, this multi-functional device can mimic the cool, undulating sensation of a breeze; project air through the back of the device to humidify and/or purify without cooling you; and swivel from 0-, 45-, and 90-degree oscillation on fan mode at 10 different speeds. Dyson’s Cryptomic technology destroys formaldehyde released from household items, like new rugs and furniture, while carbon filters remove 99.97 percent of allergens. Any airborne particles and gases are detected (think food odors, hairspray, paint fumes); it monitors your air quality and alerts you when it drops (the machine itself has a small LCD on the front with a color-coded line to indicate air quality index—green is good, yellow is fair, orange is poor, red is very poor, dark red is extremely poor, and purple is severe). When you turn on the purify mode, the device will automatically adjust its fan to the appropriate level to purify the room. You can smell the difference, even if it’s just to freshen up stale air. The humidifier is equally brilliant; simply fill it up with unpurified tap water. A UV-C light and 3D Air-mesh evaporator work in tandem to kill waterborne bacteria and inhibit its growth. It can run continuously for up to 36 hours—and, best of all, has an interior deep-clean cycle that eradicates mineral build-up, all at the touch of a button.

[$899.99; dyson.com]

