Hästens Eco Down Pillow Get It

Best for: anyone seeking cloud-like pillows

Some people like dense pillows to cradle their heads (best for sleeping on your back). But if you’re a side or stomach sleeper, super-soft down pillows are heavenly. This set from Hästens is made from pure goose down that’s ultra-breathable. They keep cool, are lightweight, and super malleable, so you can hug ’em, squeeze ’em, and smush your face into ’em without hurting your neck.

[$289; linenalley.com]

