Helix Midnight Luxe Get It

Best for: a personalized pick

If you don’t know what firmness is best for you, let Helix’s sleep quiz take command. Based on your height, weight, primary sleep position, desired mattress feel (sinking into a cloud, no give, or somewhere in between), and frequency of back pain, Helix will match you with a mattress. One of their most popular options is the Midnight Luxe. Any Luxe upgrade features zoned lumbar support for even greater pain relief, a cushy pillow top, and a breathable cover to boost airflow. The foam is more malleable, alleviating pressure under hips and shoulders.

[From $995; helixsleep.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!