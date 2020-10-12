Nest Bedding Alexander Signature Hybrid Get It

Best for: combination sleepers

It doesn’t matter if you like to snooze on your side, back, stomach, or all three, the Alexander Signature Hybrid is unbelievably supportive—when you go for luxury firm (7 out of 10 on the firmness scale), which, is true to its name. The quilted top is plush and boasts temperature-regulating technology, while titanium-infused memory foam and individually wrapped coils ease pressure points. It has the perfect amount of give, supporting aching low backs. In short: It’s a dreamy mattress that’s worth every penny. Note: The king and California king sizes are available with an internal split if you and your partner have different preferences.

[From $949; nestbedding.com]

