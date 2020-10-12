TEMPUR-ProAdapt Medium Hybrid with TEMPUR-Ergo 2.0 Smart Base Get It

Best for: customization

While the TEMPUR-ProAdapt Medium Hybrid has varying stacks of foam (for support and comfort), there are also individually wrapped coils to better contour your body and prevent that sinking sensation an all-foam mattress provides. A zip-off SmartClimate Dual Cover System helps mitigate heat buildup, another downside to foam. (Just note if you’re prone to night sweats, it will sleep warmer than a traditional spring or hybrid mattress.) Of course the main draw is its huge range of motion for sleep and leisure; there are pre-programmed positions for watching television, but you can also play with the angles if you’re prone to snoring, need to alleviate pressure on the sciatic nerve, or if your partner is pregnant and struggling to get comfortable, for example. The TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base brings true innovation to your sleep experience: It detects snoring and automatically raises your head to a more optimal breathing position; creates a detailed sleep report on the app, then suggests modifications so you can perfect your sleep environment and hygiene; it’s also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices for instantaneous tweaks via voice commands. We love the light under the bed to illuminate the room if you need to get up without disturbing your partner, as well as the white noise and massage capabilities.

[TEMPUR-ProAdapt Medium Hybrid from $2,499; tempurpedic.com and TEMPUR-Ergo 2.0 Smart Base from $1,199; tempurpedic.com]

