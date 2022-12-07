Every December, Hagerty releases a Bull Market List that uses insurance data, sales statistics, and historical trends to select a batch of collector cars most likely to increase in value in the coming year. Past Bull Market List selections typically beat overall market appreciation by an average of 14.5 percent per year and out of 51 total, fully 24 have appreciated more than 50 percent since being picked.

Hagerty senior VP of media and editorial Larry Webster came up with the idea to first employ the company’s far-reaching datasets back in 2018. “My goal was always to establish that you you can enjoy this hobby without losing a lot of money,” Webster told Men’s Journal. “You buy the car and you sell it later for about or a little bit more than you paid, but you got to enjoy it for three years. So that’s all it was, an onramp to the hobby.“

Amid rising inflation and high gas prices this fall, not to mention the fact that many new enthusiasts might feel priced out of a skyrocketing market lately, the process of selecting this year’s Bull Market List entries seems a bit more fastidious. And vice president of automotive intelligence Brian Rabold acknowledges that the coming year may produce a plateau, or even a drop, in values across the industry. “The last few years, the market has just been on fire,” he said. “As that slows down, these are the cars that we’re confident are gonna continue to increase.”

Of course, a make or model selected for Hagerty’s Bull Market List immediately benefits from a boost in visibility, so now is the time to keep an eye out for this year’s vehicles, which range from microscopic JDM kei cars to rad pickups, beefy SUVs, and modern manual supercars.

