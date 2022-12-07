1. 2008–2017 Audi R8 (Manual): $154,000–186,700

One of the greatest automotive designs of this century, Audi’s R8 originally paired that timeless style with mid-mounted engines and Quattro all-wheel-drive traction. Hagerty recommends an early R8 equipped with a classic gated manual, which will always contribute to collector appeal. Even if sticking with the V8 sounds a little less fun than the V10, the shared Volkswagen Group parts might help with reliability—despite sacrificing the appeal of the two models Hagerty compares to the R8: its Lamborghini Gallardo sibling and the Porsche Carrera GT. “The market has really come on strong for the C GT,” Rabold said. “So you can look at that and say, ‘OK, there’s a ton of interest in this type of package.’ The R8 is significantly more affordable, produced in higher numbers over a longer production run. But it does have that manual experience.” A 2009 R8 coupe in manual currently sits at $49,000 on Cars and Bids, with three days left in an auction that might sneak in well below Hagerty’s price range for excellent examples.

