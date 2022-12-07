10. 1968–70 AMC AMX: $30,500–40,600

With the modern muscle car era coming to a swifter close than many Dodge, Ford, or Chevrolet fans probably hoped, an impending malaise era may well approach similar to the period that followed the original icons of the 1960s and 70s. But forgotten amongst all the classic GTOs, Chargers, Mustangs, and Camaros, the AMC AMX still offers all that quintessential pony car fun at a price point well below its contemporaries. “A lot of these cars you could have guessed,” Webster said, “The AMX, I don’t think anybody would’ve guessed, but it’s one of those that we think is coming back into favor.”

Hagerty’s valuation team predicts that AMX values will continue to increase thanks to growing interest from younger collectors and a bunch of baby boomers who really face no serious incentive to sell, so this AMX available on Hemmings with a claimed 5,873 miles on the clock for only $34,900 might represent an excellent investment opportunity.

