11. 1936–47 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead: $90,300–115,000

Six figures for a classic motorcycle? Hagerty says, “Believe it,” and explains that while interest in the H-D Knuckleheads from owners under 45 years old outpaced the Indian Chief by almost three times, simultaneous demand from Europe and Japan contributed to increased exportation rates, which should only continue to ratchet up the supply-and-demand situation.

