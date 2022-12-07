2. 2003–08 Nissan 350Z: $37,500–44,900

Nissan released a new Z this year that harkens back to the model’s Datsun roots. But Z-car fans may want to take a second look at the 350Z from the early-2000s, which Hagerty believes should only continue to appreciate despite a stunning 78 percent increase in value since 2021. Hagerty lists Bull Market List price ranges for excellent examples, and finding one stock without boy-racer modifications undoubtedly remains a challenge, but this 45,500-mile 350Z on Hemmings at an ask of $16,750 sounds like a pretty good bet.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!