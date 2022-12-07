3. 1991–98 Suzuki Cappuccino: $12,200–16,700

As the 25-year federal importation rule continues to roll on, more and more fun cars from abroad will arrive in the USA. The often-overlooked Cappuccino kei car from Suzuki combines peppy fun in a lightweight body that Hagerty notes came better equipped than perhaps the more popular Honda Beat.

“It’s got this cool configurable roof,” Rabold laughed, “It’s like, ‘What do you want, a coupe, convertible, or targa?’ You can do it all with it. It is the type of car that you can drive all-out and still be under the speed limit, but still feel like it’s a blast.”

